The world's second largest cryptocurrency will reach $4300 by the end of 2025 – Citigroup forecast

Citigroup Investment Bank predicts Ethereum growth to $4300 by the end of 2025

Photo: EPA

The American investment bank Citigroup predicts that by the end of 2025, the price of the world's second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH), will reach $4300. About writes Reuters.

Citigroup explained that the value of Ethereum is influenced by investor interest and the growing use of cryptocurrency in stablecoins and asset tokenization.

At the same time, the projected price is still lower than the historical high of $4955, which the cryptocurrency reached last month.

The bank noted that the recent growth of cryptocurrencies could be driven more by investor sentiment than by fundamental factors: "Current prices exceed settlement activity, likely due to buyer pressure and excitement around new applications."

Citi also expects ETF investment inflows in Ethereum to be lower than in bitcoin.

The bank outlined alternative scenarios:

optimistic – the price may rise to $6400 due to the wider use of Ethereum-based applications;

pessimistic – a drop to $2200 in the event of economic instability and a downturn in the stock markets.

Last month, Standard Chartered raised its forecast for Ethereum to $7,500, expecting an increase in corporate investment and activity in the stablecoin sector.