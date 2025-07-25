"Everything has its price". The NBU is preparing a plan for a funding shortfall for 2026-2027

The deficit of external financing of Ukraine's budget for 2026-2027 is $37.4 billion

Photo: Sergiy Nikolaychuk / NBU

The National Bank has estimated the deficit of external financing of the budget for 2026-2027 at $37.4 billion. About this reported deputy Governor of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk.

If the amount of international assistance proves insufficient, the NBU and the Ministry of Finance are preparing to introduce alternative mechanisms to support the budget.

Nikolaychuk noted that there is a plan for such a situation, but it involves a tighter monetary policy, which will affect the financial market and the pace of economic recovery.

"Everything has a price. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a free lunch," emphasized Nikolaychuk.

According to Nikolaychuk, the budget deficit in 2026 will be 19% of GDP. Next year, Ukraine needs about $35 billion, of which about $13 billion has no confirmed sources. In 2027, the need will increase even more.

In general, the government estimates the need for financing for 2026-2027, provided that high security risks remain, at $75 billion, of which $37.4 billion also does not yet have confirmed sources.

Nikolaychuk noted that the NBU's forecast is based on the assumption that in 2026, external financial assistance will amount to about $35 billion, and in 2027 – about $30 billion.

The NBU emphasized that in the context of a full-scale war, there is a risk that Ukraine's need for external assistance will increase if the security situation deteriorates further.