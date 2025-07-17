Inflation in the eurozone has risen to 2%, the European Central Bank's target

The lowest inflation rates for the year were recorded in Cyprus, France, and Ireland

Photo: Depositphotos

Inflation in the euro area rose to 2.0% in June 2025. In May, it was 1.9%, and a year ago it was 2.5%. About testify eurostat data.

Across the European Union, inflation also rose to 2.3% in June from 2.2% in May. A year ago, this figure was 2.6%.

The lowest rates of price growth over the year were recorded in Cyprus (0.5%), France (0.9%), and Ireland (1.6%). The highest rates were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Estonia (5.2%), Hungary and Slovakia (4.6% each).

Photo: Eurostat

Compared to May 2025, inflation fell in five EU countries and rose in twenty-two.

The main driver of price growth in the euro area in June was services, which added 1.51 percentage points to inflation.

This was followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.59 percentage points), and industrial goods without energy (+0.13 percentage points). The cost of energy, on the contrary, slightly decreased, reducing inflation by 0.25 pp.