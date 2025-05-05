Number of Ukrainians declaring earnings over UAH 1 million jumped 60% in a year
Photo: depositphotos.com

The State Tax Service of Ukraine reported a significant increase in the number of official millionaires — over 17,000, which is 6,600 more  than previous year, the State Tax Service said.

These wealthy Ukrainians declared a total income of UAH 253.6 billion and are set to pay UAH 8.7 billion in taxes to the national budget.

A Kyiv resident set a national record by declaring tax liabilities of UAH 4.6 billion.

In total, 170,000 tax declarations were submitted during the annual campaign, with combined declared income amounting to UAH 326 billion.

The largest amounts were declared in Kyiv – UAH 156 billion, followed by the Dnipro region – almost UAH 30 billion, and the Lviv region – UAH 18.2 billion.

Comparison of declaration campaigns in Ukraine: 2024 and 2025

Indicator

 2024 2025Change
Declared incomeUAH 218.5 billionUAH 326 billion+107,5 billion UAH (+49%)
Number of declarationsOver 172,000Over 170,000Approximately the same
PIT payable4,8 billion UAH8.1 billion UAH+3.3 billion UAH (+69%)
Military fee0.9 billion UAH1.5 billion UAH+0,6 billion UAH (+67%)
Number of millionaires10,700 peopleMore than 17,000 people+6600 people (+61%)
Income of millionairesNot specified253,6 billion UAH-
Tax rebate (number)Almost 53,000More than 53,000Approximately the same
Amount of refunds from the budget293.8 million UAH330 million UAH+36.2 million UAH (+12%)
See also
Financial monitoring of very expensive purchases. Why it is possible in Ukraine