Number of Ukrainians declaring earnings over UAH 1 million jumped 60% in a year

The Tax Service has summarized the results of the 2024 declaration campaign. The number of declarations has not changed, while revenues have increased significantly

The State Tax Service of Ukraine reported a significant increase in the number of official millionaires — over 17,000, which is 6,600 more than previous year, the State Tax Service said.

These wealthy Ukrainians declared a total income of UAH 253.6 billion and are set to pay UAH 8.7 billion in taxes to the national budget.

A Kyiv resident set a national record by declaring tax liabilities of UAH 4.6 billion.

In total, 170,000 tax declarations were submitted during the annual campaign, with combined declared income amounting to UAH 326 billion.

The largest amounts were declared in Kyiv – UAH 156 billion, followed by the Dnipro region – almost UAH 30 billion, and the Lviv region – UAH 18.2 billion.

Comparison of declaration campaigns in Ukraine: 2024 and 2025

Indicator 2024 2025 Change Declared income UAH 218.5 billion UAH 326 billion +107,5 billion UAH (+49%) Number of declarations Over 172,000 Over 170,000 Approximately the same PIT payable 4,8 billion UAH 8.1 billion UAH +3.3 billion UAH (+69%) Military fee 0.9 billion UAH 1.5 billion UAH +0,6 billion UAH (+67%) Number of millionaires 10,700 people More than 17,000 people +6600 people (+61%) Income of millionaires Not specified 253,6 billion UAH - Tax rebate (number) Almost 53,000 More than 53,000 Approximately the same Amount of refunds from the budget 293.8 million UAH 330 million UAH +36.2 million UAH (+12%)