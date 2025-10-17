OLX criticizes tax on online sales: predicts that people will go into the shadows

OLX believes that Draft Law 14025 in its current form does not comply with EU practices

Photo: pixabay

Company OLX believes that the draft law No. 14025 on taxation of income from digital platforms does not comply with the established practices of the European Union, and the adoption of the document in the current version will have negative consequences for the state, business and millions of Ukrainians. About this LIGA.net said the press service of OLX Ukraine.

"This is not an 'OLX tax'. This is a tax on ordinary people. If it is adopted without changes, millions of Ukrainians, not businesses, will suffer," the company emphasized.

According to the proposed rules, even those who sell only one book or jacket a year will have to pay the tax or go through a complicated procedure for its refund through the tax service, the company noted.

OLX believes that the new tax rules could lead to private sellers going "into the shadows" by selling things through social media or directly, which will increase the risk of fraud.

In addition, if individuals are required to pay taxes or go through bureaucratic processes, they will take these costs into account in prices. Thus, even second-hand goods will become more expensive.

OLX supports tax transparency and the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards, but insists on:

→ exceptions for individuals with sales of up to EUR 2000 per year;

→ gradual implementation of the norms;

→ dialog with the market before adopting the law.