the "reparations loan" to Ukraine may exceed 140 billion euros: European Commission finds another 25 billion

EU countries were invited to consider the possibility of using Russian assets frozen not only in Euroclear

The European Commission has suggested that EU member states consider using 25 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in private banks across the EU for a "reparations loan", not just 140 billion euros in the Euroclear depository. According to Politico .

"It should be considered whether the reparations loan initiative could be extended to other immobilized assets within the EU," the European Commission said in its materials for Friday's meeting of EU ambassadors.

"The legal feasibility of extending the reparations loan approach to such assets has not been assessed in detail. Such an assessment should be conducted before deciding on further steps," the document says.

The European Commission proposes to provide that the money will be used for "the development of Ukraine's defense technology and industrial base and its integration into the European defense industry" and to support the country's state budget "subject to the relevant conditions.".