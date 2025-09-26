The number of utility debts in Ukraine exceeded a record 788,000: anti-leader regions

Photo: Depositphotos

As of mid-September 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors recorded a record 788,507 utility debts, which is 13% more than in July 2024. About writes Opendatabot.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, enforcement proceedings over utility debts have increased by one and a half times, and since January 2021, they have more than doubled.

Read also The rich do it every day: seven financial habits that will help you grow your wealth

The largest number of debtors is currently recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region – 50,506 or 19% of all proceedings. Kharkiv region is in second place with 128,217 (16%), followed by Donetsk region with 81,536 (10%), Poltava region with 57,605 (7%), and Zaporizhzhia region with 53,797 (7%).

Photo: Opendatabot

Most often, Ukrainians have a debt for:

heat supply – 330,236 cases (42%);

water supply – 162,455 (21%);

housing services – 96,265 (12%);

energy supply – 87,708 (11.1%);

gas supply – 75,522 (9.6%).

In most cases, the debtors are women, with 438,300 proceedings opened against them (56%).

Middle-aged people have the most problems with payment. More than 302,800 proceedings (38%) were opened in the 46-60 year old group, and 194,700 (25%) in the 36-45 year old group. People over 60 have almost as many debts.

Photo: Opendatabot