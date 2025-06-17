Nova Poshta will place two new bond issues for UAH 2 billion. Where will the money be directed

The National Securities and Markets Commission allowed Nova Poshta to place bonds of series G and H for a total amount of UAH 2 billion

Photo: Nova Poshta

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) has approved the placement of two new issues of Nova Poshta bonds – series G and H with a nominal amount of UAH 1 billion each. Interfax Ukraine reports this.

The bonds will be placed privately, i.e. not for the general public. The face value of one bond is UAH 1,000.

The company plans to use the money received to:

development of the terminal network – 35%;

IT investments – 15%;

purchase of containers and transport – 30%;

packaging for placing parcels – 20%.

According to the results of the first quarter of 2025, Nova Poshta's net income increased by 20.7%, compared to the same period last year, to UAH 14.33 billion.

At the same time, the company's net profit decreased by 21.4% to UAH 567.7 million.

This is not the first bond issue of Nova Poshta. In 2024, it placed bonds of series E and F – also UAH 1 billion each. The rate of return on them was 17% and 16% per annum, respectively.

At the beginning of 2025, the company fully repaid the previous issue of series D bonds in the amount of UAH 800 million.