Nvidia becomes the world's first $5 trillion company

The AI boom is making the video card company more and more expensive

Nvidia on Wednesday, October 29, became the first company in the world to reach a market value of $5 trillion, according to Reuters .

Three and a half months ago, it also became the world's first company with a capitalization of $4 trillion, ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

Founded in 1993, Nvidia produces the GPUs that power large language models and is set to benefit from the AI boom, especially with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

During this time, its shares have grown 12 times, and now Nvidia accounts for more than 8% of the S&P 500 index.

"We expect that sooner or later, tech giants will try to find alternative suppliers or create their own solutions to reduce their dependence on Nvidia in the field of artificial intelligence. At best, however, these efforts will only slightly weaken, but will not replace, Nvidia's dominance in this market," Brian Colello, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, told Reuters.