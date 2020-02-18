Политика
Новый виток войны:

Военные формирования России атакуют у Золотого, ВСУ дают отпор

Безос выделит $10 млрд на борьбу с изменением климата

Безос выделит $10 млрд на борьбу с изменением климата
18.02.2020, 09:40

Основатель Amazon Джефф Безос выделит на борьбу с изменением климата $10 млрд

Глава и основатель компании Amazon и самый богатый человек в мире Джефф Безос планирует создать многомиллиардный климатический фонд. Об этом он заявил на своей странице в Instagram.

Безос подчеркнул, что выделит $10 млрд на борьбу с изменением климата. Его экологический фонд будет называться Bezos Earth Fund и начнет выделять гранты летом.

Целью фонда,по словам миллиардера, станет финансирование ученых, активистов, неправительственных организаций и поддержка любых усилий, дающих реальную возможность помочь сохранить и защитить природу.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ - Jeff

Публикация от Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

  • Ранее американский финансист и миллиардер Джордж Сорос заявил, что выделит $1 млрд на создание глобального университета для борьбы с авторитарными правительствами и изменениями климата. 

