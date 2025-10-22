Pensions in Ukraine are among the lowest in Europe: almost a third receive €69 per month

Almost a third of Ukrainians live on a pension of less than 3,500 hryvnias (69 euros) per month

Photo: Depositphotos

The average pension in Ukraine is currently UAH 6,436 (approximately EUR 133 at the current exchange rate). About writes Opendatabot with reference to the data of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

In total, there are almost 10.2 million pensioners in the country, of whom more than 3.3 million, or almost a third, receive an average of only 3,340 hryvnias (69 euros) per month. Another 4% of pensioners live on about 2300 hryvnias (47.4 euros).

At the same time, there are those who receive much more. Approximately 1.5 million people (15%) have a pension that averages 15,750 UAH (325 EUR).

Almost 3 million Ukrainians receive UAH 6,860, and 2.1 million receive about UAH 4,510.

Photo: Opendatabot

Compared to Europe, Ukrainian pensions remain among the lowest. They are roughly equal to those in Albania (160 euros).

In Romania and Bulgaria, pensioners receive between 450 and 550 euros, and in Poland and the Czech Republic – between 800 and 900 euros per month.

Traditionally, the highest pensions in Ukraine are in Kyiv – UAH 8,848, which is 37% higher than the national average. The lowest are in the western regions: in Ternopil (UAH 4,997), Chernivtsi (UAH 5,173), and Zakarpattia (UAH 5,233).

Photo: Opendatabot

In addition, more than a quarter of pensioners – about 2.8 million people – continue to work. Their average pension is UAH 7,069.