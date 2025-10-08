Tsyvinsky reacts to the investigation into the "BES millionaire": There will be a reset

The BES director acknowledged that there are problems in the institution and called its cleansing his priority

Photo: BAB

Director of the Bureau of Economic Security Oleksandr Tsyvinsky promised to "bring to the end" the reboot of the Bureau (which began with his appointment), after Ukrayinska Pravda published an investigation about the former head of the BES operational department in Lviv region Roman Mud, entitled "Millionaire from the BES".

"The reset continues – and it will be completed. There are problems in the institution, and that is why cleansing is my priority," Tsyvinsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Ukrayinska Pravda found that Roman Mud divorced his wife in July 2022, the same time he got a job at BES.

Journalists suggest that the divorce was fictitious, as the couple continued to live together.

After the divorce, the family began to receive multimillion-dollar incomes (son – UAH 19 million, eldest daughter – UAH 26 million, wife – UAH 16.5 million) and purchased the Kilinski restaurant in Lviv.

Since September 2025, Mud has not worked at BES.

Tsyvynskyi emphasized that the dismissal of Mud and the head of the Lviv regional office of the BES is not a confirmation or denial of the facts of the investigation, but part of a broader strategy to reboot the BES.

"The Bureau is conducting an internal audit aimed at identifying risks and preventing their recurrence," said the director.

He also said that he had raised the issue of giving the internal control department the ability to independently identify employees involved in corruption or criminal offenses. This is provided for by the law on BES, but is not coordinated with the law on operational and investigative activities.

Tsyvinsky said that the BES will cooperate with journalists and law enforcement agencies in identifying possible violations: "This story is not the first and not the last. We will talk about them openly.".