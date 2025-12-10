Ukraine's economic growth accelerates to 2.1% in Q3 2025
Andrii Vodianyi
Senior editor
Ukraine’s real GDP grew by 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September), according to the preliminary assessment by the State Statistics Service.
This marks the highest quarterly growth in the past year:
→ Q4 2024: -0.1%
→ Q1 2025: +0.9%
→ Q2 2025: +0.8%
Compared to the previous quarter, GDP increased by 0.8%.
- In October, the National Bank of Ukraine had forecast that annual GDP growth would reach 1.9% by the end of 2025.
