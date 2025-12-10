Ukraine's economic growth accelerates to 2.1% in Q3 2025

Photo: depositphotos.com

Ukraine’s real GDP grew by 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025 (July–September), according to the preliminary assessment by the State Statistics Service.

This marks the highest quarterly growth in the past year:

→ Q4 2024: -0.1%

→ Q1 2025: +0.9%

→ Q2 2025: +0.8%

Source: State Statistics Service

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP increased by 0.8%.