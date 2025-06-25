Almost 70% of Ukrainians have no savings due to low incomes – survey

The sociological group "Rating" conducted a survey on the use of financial services by Ukrainians

Photo: Depositphotos

The majority of Ukrainians – 68% – admitted that they do not keep money in banks due to a lack of savings, due to low income levels. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

Another quarter of respondents (25%) said they do not keep money in banks due to distrust in the financial system.

Other reasons include high fixed costs, unstable income, or lack of steady employment.

Photo: Rating group

When receiving payments on a bank card, respondents most often withdraw only part of the cash and spend the rest on the card – this is what 36% of respondents do. The remaining 26% withdraw cash minimally and use the card mainly.

Photo: Rating group

Rural residents, people with low incomes, and older respondents use bank cards the least. At the same time, young people and more affluent Ukrainians are more likely to save money and use banking services.

Despite the difficult economic situation, the share of those who keep most of their money in banks increased by 3% compared to 2023. Overall, 29% of respondents keep at least half of their savings in banks.

The most common type of bank account among the population is a salary card account – about half of the respondents (49%) have it. 36% reported having a current account in hryvnia, and another 31% have a pension card account.

Photo: Rating group

Overall trust in the banking system also increased – from 64% in 2023 to 68% in 2025.

