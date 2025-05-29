Bank executives assess the state of the financial sector the best since 2021 – NBU survey

War with Russia remains the biggest threat, but risks in the financial sector are decreasing

Photo: Depositphotos

The heads of the largest banks and non-bank financial institutions positively assessed the state of the Ukrainian financial sector – the best since 2021. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the National Bank in May 2025.

According to the survey, almost half of respondents rated the current state of the sector as good or very good. Overall, this is the best indicator since the full-scale invasion.

The majority noted that the state of the financial sector has not changed over the past six months, and three-quarters expect the situation to remain the same in the next six months.

The overall level of risk in the sector was assessed as moderately high. At the same time, the number of those who consider the risks to be very high decreased.

Most financiers also note the financial sector's medium or high resilience to negative events.

The main threat to the stability of the financial sector remains the war with Russia.

However, the risk of cyber threats and financial fraud has increased significantly – these factors are now in second place among systemic threats.

Also, for the third consecutive survey, risks to the quality of human capital in the financial sector are mentioned among the key risks.

At the same time, risks to the activities of law enforcement agencies and the judicial system, as well as risks to the general level of corruption, the quality of legislation, and the political and social situation in the country, have significantly weakened.

One in four institutions reported an increase in their risk appetite, but two-thirds leave their risk appetite unchanged.