Kolomoisky and Boholyubov fail to repay $3B to PrivatBank, enforcement action planned
Businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky і Hennadii Boholyubov failed to comply with the decision of the English court that ordered them to pay PrivatBank 3 billion in damages and interest, said the bank's press service.
The deadline for voluntary payment expired on November 24, and PrivatBank decided to enforce the decision.
"The judgment of the High Court of England can be enforced not only in the UK but also in other jurisdictions in accordance with the respective national laws of the countries. The bank is preparing to start procedures for the recognition and enforcement of this judgment in a number of jurisdictions outside the UK, including Ukraine, where the defendants have assets," the bank said.
PrivatBank stated that enforcement would be a rather lengthy and complicated process, but it was determined "to achieve justice and compensation for the damages caused, in the interests of clients, the shareholder and all citizens of Ukraine."
- On Monday, November 10, the High Court of England ordered Kolomoisky and Boholyubov to pay PrivatBank more than $3 billion in damages and legal costs for a large-scale fraud against the bank.
- The court set the principal amount of damages at $1.76 billion. The court also ordered Kolomoisky and Boholyubov to pay interest of $1.19 billion.
- Ihor Kolomoisky since September 2023 is in a pre-trial detention center. He is suspected of misappropriating UAH 5.8 billion by fictitiously depositing cash into the cash desk of PrivatBank and other crimes, including attempted contract killing.
- Boholyubov went abroad in June 2024, and in February 2025, he was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council along with Kolomoisky. According to the latest data, the businessman settled in Vienna.
