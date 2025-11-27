Kolomoisky and Boholyubov fail to repay $3B to PrivatBank, enforcement action planned

Photo: depositphotos.com

Businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky і Hennadii Boholyubov failed to comply with the decision of the English court that ordered them to pay PrivatBank 3 billion in damages and interest, said the bank's press service.

The deadline for voluntary payment expired on November 24, and PrivatBank decided to enforce the decision.

"The judgment of the High Court of England can be enforced not only in the UK but also in other jurisdictions in accordance with the respective national laws of the countries. The bank is preparing to start procedures for the recognition and enforcement of this judgment in a number of jurisdictions outside the UK, including Ukraine, where the defendants have assets," the bank said.

PrivatBank stated that enforcement would be a rather lengthy and complicated process, but it was determined "to achieve justice and compensation for the damages caused, in the interests of clients, the shareholder and all citizens of Ukraine."