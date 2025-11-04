NBU closes bank of former MP Demchak
On November 4, the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to classify RVS Bank JSC as insolvent. This was reported to by the regulator's press service.
In July 2025, the bank was classified as problematic, but continued to conduct risky activities and violate prudential standards, including capital adequacy standards.
Since then, the management and owners of substantial participation have not taken measures to prevent insolvency, the regulator emphasized.
As of October 1, 2025, the financial institution's share was 0.04% of the assets of solvent banks. Thus, "the classification of RVS Bank as insolvent does not affect the stability of the Ukrainian banking sector," the National Bank said.
"Each depositor of RVS Bank JSC will receive compensation from the Deposit Guarantee Fund in the full amount of the deposit, including interest [...]. In total, the possible amount of payments of the guaranteed amount to depositors of RVS Bank JSC as of October 21, 2025 is UAH 456 million," the NBU reported.
Earlier, the National Bank has repeatedly fined RBC Bank for violations in the field of financial monitoring.
According to RVS Bank JSC, as of January 1, 2025, the key owner of the bank with a 99% stake is Oleksandr Stetsiuk. Another 1% of shares belongs to Kateryna Demchak, daughter of former MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Ruslan Demchak, who previously chaired the bank's supervisory board.
RVS Bank was established in 2015 on the basis of the insolvent Omega Bank, which was bought out by the Ukrainian Business Group (UBG). UBG was previously controlled by Demchak and owned Erde Bank.
- In August 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office notified Demchak of suspicion of aiding and abetting stock market manipulation and money laundering.
Comments (0)