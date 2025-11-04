NBU closes bank of former MP Demchak

On November 4, the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to classify RVS Bank JSC as insolvent. This was reported to by the regulator's press service.

In July 2025, the bank was classified as problematic, but continued to conduct risky activities and violate prudential standards, including capital adequacy standards.

Since then, the management and owners of substantial participation have not taken measures to prevent insolvency, the regulator emphasized.

As of October 1, 2025, the financial institution's share was 0.04% of the assets of solvent banks. Thus, "the classification of RVS Bank as insolvent does not affect the stability of the Ukrainian banking sector," the National Bank said.

"Each depositor of RVS Bank JSC will receive compensation from the Deposit Guarantee Fund in the full amount of the deposit, including interest [...]. In total, the possible amount of payments of the guaranteed amount to depositors of RVS Bank JSC as of October 21, 2025 is UAH 456 million," the NBU reported.