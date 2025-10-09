NBU denies rumors of new rules for transfers starting October 1

False information about changes in bank transfers was spread on social media. NBU clarifies that no new rules have been introduced

Photo: depositphotos.com

No new rules or requirements related to card-to-card transfers, financial monitoring, or the introduction of open banking will come into force on October 1, 2025. This was stated by the National Bank of Ukraine in response to a request LIGA.net.

In recent weeks, social media, telegram channels, and certain media outlets have been actively disseminating reports of allegedly large-scale changes to the rules for conducting settlement transactions. The publications claimed that starting from October 1,:

banks are supposed to receive complete personal data for each transfer, including card-to-card transactions;

incomplete details may result in delay or refund;

transactions over UAH 30,000 per month are automatically subject to additional verification, and over UAH 400,000 are subject to mandatory control with the requirement of documents on the origin of funds.

The NBU clarified that the wave of notifications is likely to be related to the draft resolution published in March 2025 for public discussion. It was aimed at increasing the transparency of payment transactions and protecting the rights of payment service users .

In particular, the draft stipulated that banks and other payment service providers would have until October 1, 2025, to adapt to the new requirements.

"The draft resolution was not adopted, it is being finalized based on the results of consideration of the submitted proposals and other changes to the regulatory framework of the regulator," the NBU said

It is not yet known when the new rules may come into force. The regulator emphasizes that there will be at least a three-month transition period between the adoption and implementation of such changes.