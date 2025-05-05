Ukraine’s non-performing loan ratio drops below 30% for first time since 2022

NPL volume decreased by UAH 10.7 billion in the first three months of 2025

Photo: NBU

The share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Ukraine dropped below 30% in the first quarter of 2025 for the first time since 2022, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

As of April 1, the NPL ratio stood at 28.6%, down 1.7 percentage points from the beginning of the year.

The total volume of NPLs decreased by UAH 10.7 billion, or 2.7%, to UAH 382.6 billion in the first three months of 2025.

This continues a downward trend in NPLs that began in early 2023, driven by the write-off of non-performing corporate and retail loans, as well as an increase in the issuance of high-quality hryvnia-denominated loans by banks.

Banks with the highest NPL ratios in Ukraine include state-owned PrivatBank (51.9%) and privately owned Alliance Bank (41.4%) and Idea Bank (39.6%).