Bitcoin lost almost 4% in a month: for the first time since 2018, October ended with a decline

Photo: EPA

Bitcoin ended October 2025 with a drop of almost 4%, breaking a six-year streak of growth this month. The largest cryptocurrency started the month at $114,079 and ended at about $110,000, according to trading data.

The month started optimistically - on October 6, bitcoin set a new all-time high of $126,080. However, on October 10, there was a massive collapse: the cryptocurrency fell to $101,000, and the market experienced the largest wave of liquidations in history after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose ultra-high duties on China.

The last "red" autumn for bitcoin was in 2018, when it fell by 4% in October to $6303, and the following month it collapsed by another 36.4%, according to TradingView .

However, unlike in 2018, the market is now supported by institutional demand through spot bitcoin ETFs (investment funds that allow you to invest in digital assets through traditional stock exchanges) and there is no aggressive selling of cryptocurrency by long-term holders.

Despite October's decline, bitcoin is now 16% more expensive than at the beginning of 2025, according to the agency Reuters .