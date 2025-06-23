Instead of Kravchenko. The Tax Service received an interim head

Lesya Karnaukh headed the State Tax Service instead of Ruslan Kravchenko, who was appointed Prosecutor General

Lesya Karnaukh (photo - State Tax Service / Facebook)

The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily assigned Lesya Karnaukh to perform the duties of the Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers' order No. 593-r dated June 18.

Karnaukh, who had been the first deputy head of the State Tax Service since May, headed the Tax Department instead of Ruslan Kravchenko. On June 17, the parliament approved his candidacy for the position of Prosecutor General, and on June 21, President Zelensky signed a corresponding decree.

Karnaukh has been in the civil service since 2004 after graduating from the Odessa Law Academy (majoring in Jurisprudence, qualification – Master of Laws). From 2019 to 2023, she was the deputy head of the Accounting Chamber's staff, Valeriy Patskan.

Since June 2023, she has worked as the head of the patronage service of the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, by whose order on August 11 she was appointed Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

After Kravchenko was appointed to the position of head of the Tax Service, she became his deputy.