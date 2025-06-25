Cabinet of Ministers approves amendments to the state budget for 2025 worth over UAH 400 billion

The draft law provides for an increase in spending by UAH 449 billion, of which UAH 412 billion will be spent on the army

Photo: Depositphotos

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved changes to the state budget for 2025 to cover the increase in defense spending. The document is to be submitted to the Rada soon, , said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak .

The draft law proposes to adjust the expenditure side of the state budget by more than UAH 397.492 billion.

In particular, to increase expenditures under certain budget programs by UAH 448.83 billion (including UAH 412.37 billion for the security and defense sector) and to reduce expenditures and loans by UAH 51.34 billion.

To cover the additional expenditures and balance the budget indicators, it is proposed to increase state budget revenues by UAH 147.49 billion and to finance the general fund of the state budget for debt operations by UAH 250 billion.

"To close the hole, dear business, you will be charged +150 billion more than planned, +250 billion will be borrowed," commented Zheleznyak.

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko previously assured that the 2025 budget will be increased without raising taxes. In his opinion, the existing deficit can be covered by improving tax administration.

UPDATED. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Amendments to the State Budget for 2025," which provides for an increase in spending by UAH 449 billion, Prime Minister said. Denys Shmyhal.

"We propose to increase funding for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine by UAH 412 billion this year. Almost UAH 311 billion of this amount is provided for the Ministry of Defense," he said .

More than UAH 100 billion in additional funding is proposed to strengthen the capacities of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

In addition, UAH 6.3 billion is proposed to be allocated to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in particular for the development of defense innovations.

"In total, we plan to increase the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget by UAH 449 billion. The sources of covering these expenses are an increase in budget revenues and an increase in domestic borrowings," the Prime Minister explained .

According to Shmyhal, in the first five months of this year, the government allocated almost UAH 1 trillion for Ukraine's defense and security. This is two-thirds of the state budget expenditures. Compared to the same period last year, 34% more funds have been allocated for the army and security.

"Every hryvnia of taxpayers' money from the state budget is directed to Ukraine's defense capability. Our Armed Forces have been financed as a priority and in full," the Prime Minister said .