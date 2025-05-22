Ukraine proposes to the EU to participate in financing the Armed Forces from 2026

The Ministry of Finance wants to turn the current military aid into systematic long-term financing of the Armed Forces as part of the European defense

Serhiy Marchenko (Photo: EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET)

Ukraine has offered European partners to take over part of the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko .

"The key topic that was raised with partners was ways to meet Ukraine's financial needs for 2026," he wrote on Facebook after a trip to Canada, where the Group of Seven (G7) financial bloc met.

According to him, Ukraine has started a dialogue with partners on the possibility of integrating Ukrainian military potential into the European defense system.

"What we propose is the participation of partners in financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and, accordingly, the integration of the Ukrainian army into the European defense system. The cost of providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the security of Europe will be a small share of the EU's GDP. It can be distributed among the countries that are ready to join the initiative and included in the calculation of defense spending in accordance with the obligations of these countries to NATO," Marchenko wrote .

According to the Minister, building up own armies will take years and significant resources.

Therefore, the integration of the Armed Forces into the European defense system can be an effective solution that will have economic benefits for partner countries.

"I am confident that this decision has several strategic advantages for Ukraine, including maintaining financial stability in 2026 and beyond, and for the EU - protection from potential Russian aggression. After all, the Ukrainian army has all the necessary experience for this," Marchenko wrote .