The Rada has proposed a way to solve the problem of refusing loans to the military

Hetmantsev said that the Cabinet of Ministers should develop a mechanism to compensate banks for interest rates on loans to military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy has proposed a possible solution to the problem of lending to military personnel. This was announced by the chairman of the committee Danylo Hetmantsev .

Difficulties with obtaining credit limits for the military are related to law, which prohibits charging them interest and penalties on loans. In fact, banks are forced to give out money for free, so they simply block credit limits or refuse new loans altogether in order not to work at a loss.

The Finance Committee proposes that the National Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers develop a mechanism whereby banks that pay salaries to the military will set a credit limit equal to the average monthly salary for the last three months.

The Cabinet of Ministers, for its part, should consider compensating banks for interest rates as an alternative to the current ban on charging interest to the military for using consumer loans.

MPs also proposed to correct discriminatory norms and expand access for the military to the mortgage program eHousing.

The Committee recommends increasing funding for the program by reallocating funds from inefficient programs of the Ministry of Economy, in particular the National Cashback.

The main innovation is the elimination of the unfair increase in the interest rate for discharged contract soldiers and families of fallen soldiers, as well as the extension of the preferential rate of 3% per annum for the first 10 years for mobilized soldiers (6% from the 11th year).

At the same time, the committee recommends excluding from preferential lending those who were not directly involved in the defense of the state - prosecutors, NABU, SBI, BES and other law enforcement officers who were not directly in the combat zones.