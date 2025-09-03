"We spent the morning in a bomb shelter". International Monetary Fund mission arrives in Kyiv

Photo: Depositphotos

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission has arrived in Kyiv and will work in Ukraine for a week. About this reported deputy Executive Director for Ukraine Vladislav Rashkovan.

According to him, the experts have already started working and are to hold a series of meetings.

"We arrived in Kyiv with the IMF team late in the evening and spent the morning in a bomb shelter. We are ready to work. We have many meetings scheduled."rashkovan wrote.

According to IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine Priscila Tofano, during the meetings budget plans for 2026 will be discussedthe NBU's budget is focused on the medium-term fiscal forecast, monetary and exchange rate policies, as well as the financial sector and other structural reforms.

How to explained serhiy Nikolaychuk, First Deputy Governor of the NBU, told Interfax-Ukraine that the current program is not only about implementing the current program, but also about the possibility of launching a new one with a longer planning horizon.

It should help Ukraine cope with security risks, high defense spending, and lay the groundwork for economic recovery.

The new IMF program, according to Nikolaychuk, will also be aimed at macrofinancial stability, but at the same time will allow attracting more money from international partners to support the budget and finance defense.

In the future, it will also focus on financial sector reforms and European integration changes.