Former MP decides to establish a stock exchange

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Andriy Zhurzhiy has founded a stock exchange, the press service of Inzhur, the REIT he now heads, said on Friday.

Ukrainian Stock Exchange Inzhur LLC with a charter capital of UAH 25 million (the sole beneficiary and director is Zhurzhiy himself) was registered on November 5, according to LIGA360. The company has hired legal advisers to prepare documents for obtaining a license from the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

"Various exchanges have existed in Ukraine for decades, but none has been able to become a platform where Ukrainian companies could raise capital through the placement of their own securities, and investors could safely invest for profit. Currently, more than 90% of trading on existing exchanges is in government bonds, which in this context makes no sense to take into account, because it is simply a debt replacement by the state that does not create additional value," Zhurzhiy wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Inzhur will try to change this situation.

The future Zhurzhia exchange will have to compete not only with the two existing exchanges (PFTS and Perspectiva), but also with the future exchange that the government is going to create with the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

In September 2025, the memorandum on its creation began to be implemented The National Bank of Ukraine, the EBRD, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.