Banks in Ukraine maintained record profitability: UAH 119 billion over three quarters

Commercial banks of Ukraine received UAH 119.4 billion in net profit in the first nine months of 2025, which is 1.9% more than in the same period of 2024. This was announced on Thursday, November 20, reported National Bank.

According to the NBU, active lending is the main driver of banks' profitability.

"The return on assets in the third quarter increased primarily due to an increase in the share of loans in the structure of banks' assets, which have a higher yield compared to other types of assets. The share of interest income from loans in interest income increased to about 48%. The yield on domestic government bonds also increased slightly. At the same time, the cost of funding remained stable. Therefore, the net interest margin increased to 7.8%, and net interest income increased by 16.6% year-on-year," the NBU said.

The CIR (cost-to-income ratio) is 40.0%, a low level that has been maintained for the fourth consecutive year.

The regulator pointed out that the profit generated supports the banks' capital and thus their lending capacity.

"The capital reserves in the banking system are generally sufficient, as evidenced by this year's assessment of bank resilience, but some financial institutions will implement capitalization or restructuring programs. A challenge for banks may be the introduction of an increased income tax at a rate of 50% in 2026," the NBU said in a statement.

Banks have already paid the increased tax twice: in 2023 (UAH 77 billion) and 2024 (UAH 96 billion).

