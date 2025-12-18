Ukraine’s central bank to purchase coin destruction machine

NBU holds an auction for the purchase of an automated system for coin destruction, Slovak company wins

On Thursday, December 18, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) held a tender to purchase an automated coin destruction system using press-based technology, according to data published on the Prozorro public procurement platform.

Three European companies submitted bids for the auction: Monea Coin Technology (Slovakia), Kusters Engineering (the Netherlands), and Arrandene (the United Kingdom).

The lowest bid, amounting to €252,300, was submitted by the Slovak company Monea Coin Technology.

According to information published on Monea’s website, the company offers two models of coin destruction machines. The Decoiner80-M8 has a processing capacity of up to 100 kilograms of coins per hour, depending on coin size and metal composition. The larger Decoiner600-M60 can process up to 2.5 tonnes of coins per hour.

The higher-capacity model has previously been used in Latvia and in nearly all countries that adopted the euro after 2002, including Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Cyprus.

Monea has been engaged in coin recycling since 1998, having developed its Decoiner technology ahead of the euro’s introduction. The company’s equipment was widely used during the first phase of the euro cash transition across the EU.

Both machines physically deform coins, rendering them unfit for further circulation.