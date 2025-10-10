Morgan Stanley lifts restrictions on cryptocurrency investments for its clients

The world's largest asset management company has allowed crypto investments for everyone, not just wealthy clients

Photo: EPA

The American banking holding Morgan Stanley has expanded access to crypto investments for all clients and allows such investments in any type of account, including pension accounts. This is with reference to the sources writes CNBC.

Starting October 15, Morgan Stanley financial advisors will be able to offer cryptocurrency funds to any client. Previously, this opportunity was available only to clients with high risk tolerance and assets of at least $1.5 million.

The move marks another expansion of access to cryptocurrencies at the world's largest asset management company after the US government's position on this new asset class has changed with the election of the president Donald TrumpcNBC notes.

Last month, Morgan Stanley announced that it would soon allow trading in bitcoin, ether, and solana through its E-Trade subsidiary.

Over the past two decades, Morgan Stanley has grown into an industry giant, accumulating $8.2 trillion in client assets through its wealth management and investment banking operations.

As Morgan Stanley lowers its requirements for crypto funds, the bank will rely on an automated monitoring process to ensure that clients are not overly focused on the volatile asset class.

The bank's Global Investment Committee recently published a model that recommends a maximum initial investment in cryptocurrencies of up to 4%, depending on the goals – from "wealth preservation" to "opportunistic growth".

The committee "sees cryptocurrency as a speculative asset class that is gaining popularity and that many investors, but not all, will be eager to explore," said Lisa Chalette, chief investment officer of the company's asset management division.

At the moment, advisors are still limited to offering bitcoin funds from BlackRock and Fidelity. But, according to knowledgeable sources, Morgan Stanley is monitoring the industry for possible additions to these offerings, including other types of cryptocurrencies.

In September, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the family of US President Donald Trump received up to $6 billion of "paper" assets after the start of trading in the new cryptocurrency WLFI of their World Liberty Financial project