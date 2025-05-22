Pensioners from temporarily occupied territories will be able to receive pensions at any bank
Pensioners who left the temporarily occupied territories, remain there, or are temporarily abroad will be able to receive their pensions at any authorized bank, not just Oschadbank. The press service of the Ministry of Social Policy reported this.
This is one of the key changes introduced by the government, the Ministry of Social Policy, and the Pension Fund with the support of public organizations to simplify receiving pensions and passing physical identification.
Pensioners from TOT will now be able to receive their pension at a Ukrposhta branch or with home delivery. You can change your bank in person at the PFU, online via the web portal, or directly at the new bank by submitting an application.
For pensioners who live on the TOT or are temporarily abroad, there are additional conditions:
- undergo physical identification (the procedure for establishing the identity of the pension recipient) annually by December 31;
- carry out expenditure transactions using the pension account bank card at least once every six months.
At the same time, if a pensioner lives in the TOT or has left it, he must notify the Pension Fund that he is not receiving a pension from Russia.
This can be done when submitting an application for renewal or assignment of benefits or in a separate application in any form.
- On May 15, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill according to which the pension of those convicted of crimes against national security will be reduced to the subsistence minimum.
- On May 19, it was reported that official work abroad would be counted towards pensionable service in Ukraine.
- On May 20, it became known that pensions that have not been withdrawn from cards for over a year will no longer be stored at Oschadbank.