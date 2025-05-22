Pensioners from temporarily occupied territories will be able to receive pensions at any bank

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed pensioners from TOT to now be able to receive their pension not only from Oschadbank

Photo: Depositphotos

Pensioners who left the temporarily occupied territories, remain there, or are temporarily abroad will be able to receive their pensions at any authorized bank, not just Oschadbank. The press service of the Ministry of Social Policy reported this.

This is one of the key changes introduced by the government, the Ministry of Social Policy, and the Pension Fund with the support of public organizations to simplify receiving pensions and passing physical identification.

Pensioners from TOT will now be able to receive their pension at a Ukrposhta branch or with home delivery. You can change your bank in person at the PFU, online via the web portal, or directly at the new bank by submitting an application.

For pensioners who live on the TOT or are temporarily abroad, there are additional conditions:

undergo physical identification (the procedure for establishing the identity of the pension recipient) annually by December 31;

carry out expenditure transactions using the pension account bank card at least once every six months.

At the same time, if a pensioner lives in the TOT or has left it, he must notify the Pension Fund that he is not receiving a pension from Russia.

This can be done when submitting an application for renewal or assignment of benefits or in a separate application in any form.