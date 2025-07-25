Ukraine has taken the last step to return money to Freedom Finance customers

Photo: Depositphotos

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved order return of blocked assets belonging to the clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC. About said the press service of the NSSMC.

"This is the last regulatory step. After the official legalization, in about 10 days, the mechanism for returning assets to clients will be launched," said Ruslan Magomedov, the commission's chairman.

At the beginning of next week, the NSSMC will publish official instructions for Freedom Finance investors – "step by step what to do and where to go, and finalize the list of clients eligible for payments."

The approved procedure defines:

→ who will return assets to clients;

→ the procedure for confirming the right to return assets if the client's data has changed or the right to the assets has been transferred to another person;

→ categories of persons not included in the list of recipients and the reasons for their exclusion.

The draft act was approved on June 3 this year and then revised to take into account the proposals of the National Depository, the Settlement Center and the National Bank.

on July 25, the NBU approved the draft without comment, and on the same day it was approved by a decision of the commission.