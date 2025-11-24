Ukrainian Cabinet begins paying UAH 1000 in winter assistance
On Monday, November 24, the Cabinet of Ministers began paying UAH 1,000 of "winter support" to those who ordered on the first day of work programs. This was announced by prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.
"The first payments for applications submitted since November 15 have started. 1.7 million adult Ukrainians have already received funds under the program. We have also made 253,000 payments for children," she said.
This money can be used until the end of June 2026 to pay for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian products (except for excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.
In the first ten days, more than 10 million Ukrainians applied for UAH 1000 under the Winter Support program.
Applications are open until December 24.
- On Saturday, November 15, Ukraine launched the winter support program, which provides for a one-time financial assistance of UAH 1,000 for all citizens staying in the country. The assistance is intended not only for adults but also for children. One of the parents will be able to order a payment to their own card for each of their children through Diia.
- The previous Winter Support program became the largest financial support program in the history of Ukraine. The opportunity to receive UAH 1000 used by 14.4 million Ukrainian citizens.
- About 60% of the funds received by Ukrainians spent on utilities.
Comments (0)