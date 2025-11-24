Ukrainian Cabinet begins paying UAH 1000 in winter assistance

First payments for applications for winter support from the state started on Monday

Photo: Depositphotos

On Monday, November 24, the Cabinet of Ministers began paying UAH 1,000 of "winter support" to those who ordered on the first day of work programs. This was announced by prime minister Yulia Sviridenko.

"The first payments for applications submitted since November 15 have started. 1.7 million adult Ukrainians have already received funds under the program. We have also made 253,000 payments for children," she said.

Read also The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the terms of the National Cashback: you can no longer spend on mobile communications

This money can be used until the end of June 2026 to pay for utilities, medicines, Ukrainian products (except for excisable goods), books, as well as for charitable contributions or postal services.

In the first ten days, more than 10 million Ukrainians applied for UAH 1000 under the Winter Support program.

Applications are open until December 24.