Reuters: US 'fully supports' EU plan for Russian assets

Photo: The White House / flickr

The United States fully supports the European Union's intention to use frozen Russian assets as a tool to support Ukraine and end the war, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

According to the agency's source, the United States "fully supports the EU and the steps that are being taken to be able to use these assets as a tool.".

At the same time, as previously reported, the United States itself has no plans to join it so far.

After Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, the United States, the European Union and their allies banned all financial transactions with the Russian Central Bank and Ministry of Finance, effectively freezing about $300 billion (250 billion euros) in Russian state assets.

Most of this amount - about 210 billion euros - is in Europe, and in the fall of 2025, the European Commission proposed a plan that would allow EU governments to use most of this money to help Ukraine in the form of a "reparations loan" without formally resorting to confiscation.

The plan is supported by most EU countries, except Belgium, where the money is physically located.