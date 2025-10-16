The cost of amendments to the budget-2026 exceeds UAH 7.1 trillion – Pidlasa

Working Group of the Parliamentary Committee Processes a Record Number of Amendments to the Draft Budget

Photo: Roksolana Pidlasa / Facebook

The working group of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget has developed 3339 amendments to the state budget for 2026, said committee chairman Roksolana Podlasa.

"In total, the estimated cost of the MPs' proposals exceeds UAH 7.1 trillion. To understand the scale: this is an additional one and a half budgets of 2026," Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.

According to her, MPs usually do not indicate which sources of funding their ideas should come from. And those who do, "are most fond of the reserve fund and public debt service."

If the Verkhovna Rada decides to adopt all these proposals, the reserve fund will be in the red by UAH 47 billion, and the "military reserve" (a new program to cover unforeseen military expenses) by UAH 224.2 billion, the MP noted.

"The budget committee's duty under the law (and common sense) is to keep the budget in balance and not to increase the deficit. That is why only proposals with realistic sources of financing will be fully taken into account. The committee will instruct the government to work on a number of good ideas before the second reading of the draft law," Pidlasa said.

On Friday, October 17, the draft budget will be considered by a parliamentary committee.

The document will be considered in the Verkhovna Rada next week, on October 21-22. The second reading is scheduled for November 18-20.