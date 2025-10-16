The cost of amendments to the budget-2026 exceeds UAH 7.1 trillion – Pidlasa
The working group of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget has developed 3339 amendments to the state budget for 2026, said committee chairman Roksolana Podlasa.
"In total, the estimated cost of the MPs' proposals exceeds UAH 7.1 trillion. To understand the scale: this is an additional one and a half budgets of 2026," Pidlasa wrote on Facebook.
According to her, MPs usually do not indicate which sources of funding their ideas should come from. And those who do, "are most fond of the reserve fund and public debt service."
If the Verkhovna Rada decides to adopt all these proposals, the reserve fund will be in the red by UAH 47 billion, and the "military reserve" (a new program to cover unforeseen military expenses) by UAH 224.2 billion, the MP noted.
"The budget committee's duty under the law (and common sense) is to keep the budget in balance and not to increase the deficit. That is why only proposals with realistic sources of financing will be fully taken into account. The committee will instruct the government to work on a number of good ideas before the second reading of the draft law," Pidlasa said.
On Friday, October 17, the draft budget will be considered by a parliamentary committee.
The document will be considered in the Verkhovna Rada next week, on October 21-22. The second reading is scheduled for November 18-20.
- Cabinet of Ministers on September 15 approved the draft state budget for 2026. on September 19, the government presented a draft law №14000 in the Verkhovna Rada. Ten think tanks appealed to the Parliament criticizing the draft state budget for 2026pointing out the inconsistency with the declared priorities and inefficient allocation of funds.
- The revenues of the general fund of the budget are preliminarily planned at UAH 2.83 trillion (+18.8% compared to the current budget), while expenditures are expected to exceed UAH 4.8 trillion.
- The government predicts that Ukraine's public debt will could reach 106% of GDP at the end of 2026.
Comments (0)