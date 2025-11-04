The EU Council approves the fifth tranche of the Ukraine Facility: the amount is EUR 1.8 billion

Photo: depositphotos.com

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday, November 4, approved the disbursement of the fifth instalment to Ukraine, amounting to about 1.8 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program. The money will be disbursed in the near future in the form of non-repayable aid and loans, according to the EU Council's website.

The disbursement became possible after Ukraine fulfilled the nine steps required for the fifth tranche, as well as one outstanding step from the fourth tranche .

The money will be used primarily to maintain macro-financial stability and ensure the work of public administration.

The Ukraine Facility program entered into force on March 1, 2024. It provides up to EUR 50 billion in grants and loans to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for the period from 2024 to 2027. Of this amount, up to €32 billion is tentatively earmarked to support the reforms and investments identified in the Ukraine Plan.

Since the launch of the program, Ukraine has already received: 6 billion euros in bridge financing, 1.89 billion euros in pre-financing, four tranches of 4.2 billion , 4.1 billion , 3.5 billion and 3.2 billion euros. The money is allocated on a quarterly basis.