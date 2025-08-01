The NSSMC announced the date of the start of asset recovery for Freedom Finance clients – August 4

From August 4, Freedom Finance Ukraine clients will be able to return their blocked assets

Photo: Depositphotos

On Monday, August 4, clients of Freedom Finance Ukraine LLC will be able to start receiving their blocked assets. About reported chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Ruslan Magomedov.

According to Magomedov, the Procedure for Returning Assets to the Company's Clients will come into force on August 2. All the necessary regulatory stages completed.

Depending on the type of assets, depositors should contact either depository institutions or the interim manager of Freedom Finance.

The NSSMC emphasized that collected all the necessary information on asset recovery for clients in one place to make the process as convenient and clear as possible.

"The most crucial stage is ahead. The Commission will closely monitor the payments to ensure that the protection of investors' rights is realized not only at the level of procedures but also in practice – to the last step," Magomedov emphasized.

The President's Office, the government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the NBU, and other government agencies were involved in organizing the process.